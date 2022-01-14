Burbank, Burroughs League Matches Delayed

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team was initially scheduled to compete in two Pacific League contests this week by hosting Pasadena High School on Tuesday and then traveling to Burbank on Friday. However, both matches were canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and were not rescheduled by the Leader’s press deadline.

The Bears (3-5 overall record, 3-1 in league) sit third in the league standings.

BURBANK HIGH SCHOOL

BHS (1-6 overall, 1-4 in league) lost its first game of the new year to Arcadia, 9-0, in a Pacific League match on Tuesday, Jan. 4. No individual statistics were reported to the Leader.

The Bulldogs’ contest with their intracity rival Burroughs on Friday was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Burbank’s athletic director Patrick McMenamin announced on Twitter. The game was not rescheduled by the Leader’s press deadline.