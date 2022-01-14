Burroughs Hosts Holiday Tournament

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ basketball started the new year right by logging a 66-62 nonleague victory at Los Angeles Yeshiva on Tuesday.

Junior Izzy Roderick recorded a double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and five assists, while junior Rachel Little posted 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Senior Noor Fahs racked up seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocks, while sophomore Karly Geris added seven points. Freshman Skylar Cafferty added six points and four rebounds, senior Haley Dowthwaite scored five points and sophomore Ashley Martin had four points.

Burroughs (14-4 overall, 3-1 in league) successfully hosted its West Coast Holiday Tournament to cap December.

The Bears were edged by Valencia West Ranch, 49-47, on the tournament’s final day on Thursday, Dec. 30, even as Roderick registered a double-double with a team-high 17 points and a season-high 21 boards.

Fahs recorded 12 points and five rebounds, while Little had eight points and three rebounds. Cafferty and Martin each added three points, while junior Kylie Indefenzo and sophomore Natalie Sanchez each ended with two points.

In the second round of tournament play on Wednesday, Dec. 29, Burroughs routed Los Angeles Wilson, 67-30. Roderick led the Bears with a double-double, posting 20 points and 18 boards in addition to six assists and five blocks, while Little racked up a double-double of her own with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior Ivana Razov registered seven points and a team-high two steals, freshman Mariam Fahs had five points and three rebounds, and Martin ended with four points and three boards. Geris, Indefenzo and Cafferty each collected two points.

Burroughs opened with a 57-33 victory over Santa Paula on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and finished with a 2-1 tournament record.

BURBANK HIGH SCHOOL

BHS recently competed in the La Cañada New Year’s Ball Tournament the last week of December; however, the final two days were canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Pacific League’s second-place Bulldogs (8-6 overall record, 3-1 in league) handed Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (14-1 overall) its first loss of the season by winning 56-53 on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Tabitha Cruz poured in a team-high 20 points, while Karen Casillas registered 13 points. Christina Ohanians and Emily Merdigerchian each posted nine points.

The Bulldogs narrowly lost their tournament opener to host La Cañada, 49-48, on Monday, Dec. 27.