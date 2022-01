First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center delivered its first baby of the new year at 11:38 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The healthy baby boy, Ashot, came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length.

This is the second child for Van Nuys residents Ani Gevorgyan and Arman Hayrapetyan, who have been enjoying their precious New Year’s Day arrival at Glendale Memorial.