Spelling Is Elementary for These Students

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

Students in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades at La Cañada Elementary School, Palm Crest Elementary School and Paradise Canyon Elementary School recently participated in their school’s annual spelling bees.

The top spellers from each class then competed, while their classmates cheered them on.

La Cañada Elementary School’s Eugenia Kang spelled her way to first place with Owen Kim in second, Nane Gharibian in third, Alexandra Lowry in fourth and Clara Lee in fifth.

At Palm Crest Elementary School, Zieozi Olen earned first place with Andre Garabedian in second, Hamilton Lee in third, Chloe Chung in fourth and Allison Lee in fifth.

Paradise Canyon Elementary School’s Luca Vallisneri won first place with Max Brooks in second, Max Tien in third and Ahin Choi in fourth.

The students are scheduled to compete in the district’s spelling bee on Wednesday, Jan. 26.