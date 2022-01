First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital welcomed the delivery of its first baby of the year at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Alyssa Marie Cruz gave birth to baby Atreus Romo, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Cruz and her newborn are in good health and were celebrated with a welcome basket donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.