Methodist Church Shares Message of Love This Sunday

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Karin Ellis of La Cañada United Methodist Church will preach about abundant love this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Using the story in John (2:1-11) of Jesus turning water in to wine at a wedding, she will talk about God’s abundant love as seen in our everyday living and how people can share this love with others. Ellis will also honor Martin Luther King Jr. in part of the service.

Note that worship includes singing and reciting prayers. Masks are required. All are welcome to attend in person or watch the recording later at the church’s website at lcumc.com, or on the church’s Facebook page.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month. According to the U.S. State Department, there are about 30-40 million people trafficked worldwide. This includes labor and sex trafficking. Throughout January, LCUMC will bring attention to different aspects of trafficking and how the church might help. Its effort begins by providing prayers on behalf of trafficking victims each day on LCUMC’s website and Facebook page.

LCUMC is located at 104 Berkshire Place adjacent from the LCHS sports fields.

For more info about the church’s virtual activities, visit lcumc.com, or call (818) 790-3605.