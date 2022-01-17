Las Madrinas Ball Benefits Children’s Hospital

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Las Madrinas recently honored 56 debutantes and their families for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Las Madrinas Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Guests from across Los Angeles and around the country gathered with the debutantes, their families and the members of Las Madrinas for the celebration.

Although changes to the program were made to ensure the health and safety of guests in compliance with all applicable COVID-19 guidelines, it was a joyous and festive evening in the annual tradition of the Las Madrinas Ball.

Kristin Berkeley George Harrison, the president of Las Madrinas, formally welcomed the families and guests in attendance and thanked everyone for joining Las Madrinas in its support of the research programs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She spoke of the recently completed project, the Las Madrinas Endowment for the Chief of Neurology Chair and the Neurological Institute Epilepsy Program, as well as the pledge to the new project, the Las Madrinas Diagnostic Innovation Endowment.

Harrison then recognized the Ball chairman, Lisa Andrew Doniger Goldman, and the Debutante chairman, Sheridan Thomas Hamilton Link, for their dedicated efforts in making the evening a success.

Member husbands Dr. Kjell Nicholas Hult and Douglas Andrew Thompson announced the debutantes, with the Wayne Foster Orchestra playing the traditional father-daughter waltz that transitioned the party from presentation to celebration.

Las Madrinas was established in 1933 as the first Affiliate Group of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and has been supporting pediatric medicine for 88 years. Since 1939, Las Madrinas has honored families who have demonstrated a commitment to the civic, cultural and philanthropic life of Southern California by presenting their daughters at the Las Madrinas Ball.

Donations made in honor of the young women, together with the annual support of Las Madrinas members and friends, have enabled Las Madrinas to complete nine major projects at the hospital since 1988. Among these endeavors are eight research endowments totaling more than $30 million, a capital project on the hospital’s cardiovascular floor, and the newly funded Las Madrinas Endowment for the Chief of Neurology Chair and the Neurological Institute Epilepsy Program.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s hospital in California and among the best in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to the Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the U.S. The hospital is also one of America’s premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation since 1932, with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.