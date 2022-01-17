USC-VHH, YMCA Offer Senior-Focused Virtual Doc Talk

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, in partnership with YMCA of the Foothills will be hosting one of its Virtual Doc Talks Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 12-1 p.m. on Zoom.

Agnes Baenz, a physical therapist and instructor, will lead the online session, which is focused on the importance of chronic disease prevention through exercise in older adults.

Participants can register online, or by calling (818) 952-2228. Note: Callers must provide an email address to receive the teleconference link.