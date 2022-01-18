Ransom, Mulcahey, Garland Lead LCHS to 79-39 Win

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team didn’t miss a beat after being idle for nearly two weeks as the Spartans crushed visiting Blair High of Pasadena in their Rio Hondo League opener, 79-39, on Monday.

La Cañada finished a remarkable 25 for 35 (71%) in field goal attempts as four Spartans scored in double digits.

Senior forward Brady Ransom led La Cañada with 15 points and six rebounds. Junior forward Evan Mulcahey and senior center David Garland had nine and five boards, respectively, while scoring 13 points each. Senior guard Ty Reynolds added 10 points and three rebounds, senior forward Jack Stroben had six points and five boards, while sophomore guard Jack Reynolds and senior forward Wil Sheffield recorded six points each. Brandon Chung registered two points and a team-high five assists while senior guard Regan Franklin and sophomore guard Anders Petersen scored three points each. Senior forward Jacob Lee finished with two points.

The Spartans (11-5 overall record, 1-0 in league) are scheduled to host San Marino in their second league game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights dropped their Mission League opener at Los Angeles Loyola, 58-53, on Monday. Senior shooting guard Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis by nearly registering a 20-20 game with 21 points, 19 boards, six steals and three blocks.

Junior Jackson Mosley posted 12 points, four steals and four rebounds, while junior forward Brandin Dantzler added seven points and nine rebounds. Senior point guard Jake Goldberg scored eight points and junior point guard George Tupy had five points and five boards.

Previously, SFHS (11-3 overall, 0-1 in league) defeated host Woodland Hills Taft High, 59-41, in a nonleague game on Jan. 8. DeJardin and Goldberg scored 20 and 13 points, respectively.

St. Francis is scheduled to continue league play by hosting West Hills Chaminade on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves (8-8 overall, 1-0 league) resumed Prep League action by hosting Burbank Providence High on Tuesday, Jan. 11; the result was unavailable by the Outlook Valley Sun’s press deadline.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to visit Palos Verdes Chadwick on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.