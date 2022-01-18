Spartans Beat Blair, 47-10, in League Opener

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

In its Rio Hondo League opener, the La Cañada High School varsity girls’ basketball team extended its win streak to three games after dominating visiting Blair High of Pasadena, 47-10.

The Spartans (8-3 overall record, 1-0 in league) were led by freshman Jennifer Musso, who single-handedly outscored Blair with 11 points in the first half. In the third quarter, she added a basket to finish with a game-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Senior Rachel Kim posted seven points while sophomore Isabella Chividjian and Andrianna Pitsos scored six points each. Senior Lily Khayat, senior Kylie Sears, junior Mia Oakley-Stilson and sophomore Annabel Le had four points each, while Talia Miyamoto made her only basket from behind the arch.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves competed in the La Cañada tournament and extended their season-best win streak to six games after winning their first two games. Unfortunately, the final two days were canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Flintridge Prep (10-4 overall, 4-0 in Prep League) returned to Prep League action by hosting Burbank Providence Jan. 11; the result was unavailable by the Outlook’s press deadline.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to host Mayfield Senior for a league rematch on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Last time out, the Wolves routed the Cubs 62-19.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs have been idle since defeating Blair, 51-30, in a nonleague matchup on Dec. 21.

FSHA (7-5 overall) began Sunshine League play by hosting Los Angeles’ Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday; the result was unavailable by the Outlook’s press deadline.

The Tologs (7-5 overall) are scheduled to visit Woodland Hills Louisville on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m.