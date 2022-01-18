Stefan Powers Spartans Past South Pasadena, 16-6

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team resumed action for the first time in nearly a month as the Spartans visited South Pasadena and won their Rio Hondo League opener, 16-6, on Tuesday.

LCHS (3-4 overall record, 1-0 in league) took a commanding 7-1 lead, highlighted by three consecutive goals by Thea Stefan. She was terrific, adding three goals in the second quarter, including a half-court floater, and one in the third for a game-high seven goals.

“It feels nice; I’m really proud of our performance,” Stefan said about La Cañada’s league-opening victory. “I think our team did excellent; we had a few new players score for the first time, so that was really fun.”

Shereen Emadi recorded her two goals during La Cañada’s 7-0 scoring run in the first quarter, while Alexis Calix had two of her own. Claix added a goal in the third quarter to finish with three total.

“Alexis plays club water polo at the Rose Bowl so she’s in the water year-round. Obviously, she had three goals, so she made an impact, but she has a lot more in the tank than what she showed us here today,” LCHS head coach Gil Millanes said. “I think she eventually will be one of our top scorers.”

Millanes noted that goalie Didi Reifsnyder-Smith was a big reason the Spartans walked away with their league-opening victory.

“I think Didi did well; she blocked one penalty,” Millanes said. “She is a freshman, but I think she will be one of the top goalies in the league if she isn’t already.”

The Spartans killed South Pasadena’s momentum at every opportunity. The Tigers never threatened to reclaim the lead.

Meanwhile, La Cañada’s reserves also got in the action as Claire Lin and Jenna Ku scored goals from the 2-meter marker in the last quarter.

“It’s very encouraging for the girls,” Millanes said. “It pumps them up knowing that the other girls that are less experienced can get in there and score goals or generate some offense.”

Kaley Schmidt scored twice for the Spartans from the 5-meter marker, including the final goal of the match with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.