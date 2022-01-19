Award-Winning Float Comes to Memorial Park

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers

Outlook Valley Sun

Residents recently enjoyed viewing the La Cañada Flintridge float from the Rose Parade at Memorial Park.

This annual tradition of bringing the float to the park on the Saturday after the parade is one that is beloved by the community.

At the special event, visitors were encouraged to take flowers from the float for a sweet remembrance of the city’s 43rd float entry, featuring a skate park with the theme “Who Says We Can’t.”

La Cañada Flintridge’s floats have won 32 awards over the years; however, this is the first time their float has won the Innovator Award, which is given to the entry with the most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology.