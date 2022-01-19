Bears Defeat Bulldogs in Intracity Rivalry Match

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team narrowly defeated visiting Burbank, 2-1, in an intracity rivalry Pacific League match last Friday.

Burroughs (4-4-1 overall record, 3-2 in league) is in fourth in the league’s standings and is scheduled to visit Pasadena High this Wednesday, Jan. 19, for a league match at 3:30 p.m.

Burbank (5-3 overall, 3-3 in league) fell to fifth place and is scheduled to visit Hoover High in Glendale for a league match on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.