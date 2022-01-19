Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Bears Defeat Bulldogs in Intracity Rivalry Match

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader.

John Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team narrowly defeated visiting Burbank, 2-1, in an intracity rivalry Pacific League match last Friday.
Burroughs (4-4-1 overall record, 3-2 in league) is in fourth in the league’s standings and is scheduled to visit Pasadena High this Wednesday, Jan. 19, for a league match at 3:30 p.m.
Burbank (5-3 overall, 3-3 in league) fell to fifth place and is scheduled to visit Hoover High in Glendale for a league match on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.