Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Bears Overcome Slow Start to Defeat Bulldogs

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader.

Senior Noor Fahs scored a game-high 21 points and had six rebounds to lead the John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team to a 54-43 victory over visiting Burbank in the intracity rivalry game last Friday.
Junior Kylie Indefenzo posted 15 points, including making 4 of 5 from behind the arch, while junior Izzy Roderick registered a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Bears, who held a 24-22 halftime lead.
JBHS junior Ivana Razov had a team-high five assists, junior Rachel Little scored three points, sophomore Ashley Martin collected two points and three rebounds, while senior Haley Dowthwaite finished with two points.

Photos by Sebastian Moore / Burbank Leader
Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ team includes Heghine Grigoryan (front, from right), Nikaela Damasen, Rheanna O’campo, Christina Ohanians, Shelby Cribbs, Alle Tarvirdi and Emily Megerdichian. Back: Karen Casillas, Lauren Navarro, Jasmine Moss, Tabitha Cruz and Nadia Valenzuela.

The Bulldogs, who jumped out to an early 11-6 lead, were paced by senior Tabitha Cruz, who scored a team-high 20 points. Junior teammate Karen Casillas posted 11 points, senior Emily Megerdichian added six points on a team-high two 3-pointers, senior Christina Ohanians scored once from behind the arch and senior Alle Tarvirdi had two points.
Burroughs (16-4 overall record, 4-1 in league), which is second in the Pacific League standings, is scheduled to visit Pasadena High for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the fourth-place Bulldogs are scheduled to host Arcadia for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. In seven home games this season, Burbank is 5-2 while averaging 45.2 points in those contests.