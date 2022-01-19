Bears Rout Rival Bulldogs, 7-1

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team routed host Burbank, 7-1, in last week’s intracity rivalry Pacific League match. No individual statistics were reported to the Leader.

The Bears (4-1 league record 4-5 overall) are scheduled to host Arcadia for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs also fell to Hoover High, 3-0, in a Pacific League match on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Burbank (1-6 in league, 1-8 overall) is currently in seventh place in the league standings in front of Pasadena’s John Muir (0-5 in league) as league play ends this month.