Burbank Falls to Crescenta Valley

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team traveled to Crescenta Valley for a Pacific League match and lost 15-14 in double overtime on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were led by Julie Kim, who scored a team-high five goals including four in the final quarter to help send Burbank into overtime.

Valentina Angel added three goals, including one in the first period of overtime, while Vana Matevosian and Makala Kelley each scored twice. Parelie Baghdasarianss and Paige Huleis had one goal each.

Earlier this week, the Bulldogs (8-8 overall record, 1-2 in league) were edged at Glendale, 6-5, in a league game on Tuesday. Kim, Kelley, Angel, Huleis and Baghdasarianss each registered one goal.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Arcadia for a league matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m.

BURROUGHS

The Bears entered this week having been idle since falling to visiting Hoover High of Glendale, 15-11, on Jan. 4. Burroughs (3-3 overall, 0-1 in league) is scheduled to visit Pasadena High for a league match on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m.