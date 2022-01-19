Gaucho Grill Celebrates Pasadena Location Opening

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Keira Wight

The Outlook

Gaucho Grill Argentine Steakhouse, which recently opened its newest location on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena, combines a celebration of contemporary Argentine cuisine and the tradition, values and culture of the Gaucho lifestyle.

“Gaucho takes pride in providing our guests with an authentic experience in a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for social and business lunches, entertaining dinners and fun celebrations,” said Kirk Cartozian, who co-owns the restaurant with Adrian Amosa. “All of our steaks are cooked over an open fire, popularly known in Argentina as ‘asado.’ In addition to offering the most popular Argentine cuisines, we have the most diverse selection of Malbec wines found throughout the country. Discover the taste of Argentina for yourself!”

For reservations or additional information, call (626) 657-8700.