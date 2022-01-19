Normal Forgetfulness Versus Concerning Cognitive Decline

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Content provided by Sage Glendale Senior Living

Have you forgotten where you placed your car keys or your checkbook? How about forgetting where you parked your car at the shopping mall? These are all considered normal forgetfulness.

Forgetting what the car keys are for, how to write a check or whether or not you drove to the mall could be signs of a more serious cognitive decline. Forgetfulness that impairs our judgment and decisions, or interferes with our ability to perform routine daily tasks may indicate a need to seek your physician’s involvement, diagnosis and next steps.

If your loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, or another dementia-related disease, know that we are here to help with our “In the Moment” program and compassionate care. Elizabeth Whittington, senior executive director for Sage Glendale Senior Living, has more than 25 years of experience helping families and folks with dementia-related diseases find the right resources and next steps for their loved ones.

Please call to set up a personalized visit. Sage Glendale is located at 525 W. Elk Ave., Glendale 91204. For more information, call (626) 714-0625. License # 198603413.