Animal Shelter Promotes Big Dog Adoption

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society are encouraging Burbank community members to adopt or foster dogs 40 pounds or more, with adoption fees halved from Jan. 15 to 31.

A disproportionate number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs that don’t make it out of California’s animal shelters each year, the animal shelter said in a news release, simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home.

Adoption fees for large dogs will be 50% off at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Every adoption includes spay/neuter, all vaccines, a microchip and a free vet exam. Potential adopters can preview available dogs, as well as shelter hours of operation and location information, at BurbankAnimalShelter.org.

“The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs into homes in two weeks,” said Kaylee Hawkins, pacific region director at Best Friends Animal Society. “Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.”

Californians who are not able to commit to adoption can still make a huge lifesaving impact by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog through their local shelter, while the rescue or shelter helps to find a permanent adopter. Food, supplies and medical treatment are provided free to foster homes by the Burbank Animal Shelter.