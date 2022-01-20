BurbankBus to End Fare-Free Service

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The city of Burbank recently announced it will once again charge passengers of BurbankBus and BurbankBus Senior and Disabled Transit, after nearly two years of providing fare-free travel.

BurbankBus will reinstate its $1 fares beginning Feb. 1. The BurbankBus Senior and Disabled Transit $1 fare will resume a month later on March 1 to allow for more time to inform senior housing facilities of the change.

Free fares to ride BurbankBus began in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. City Transportation Services implemented multiple precautions to mitigate the virus, including mandatory mask wearing and daily bus disinfecting. Additionally, federal law requires face masks to be worn when riding BurbankBus.

“It has been an honor to provide continuous, quality public transit service throughout the pandemic,” said Adam Emmer, transportation services manager. “We have established COVID-19 protocols that continue to keep our riders and drivers safe.”

Payment of exact fare will be required at the time of boarding for bus riders beginning Feb. 1. The transfer fare of $1 from BurbankBus to Metro and the 50 cent transfer fare from Metro to BurbankBus will also resume at that time.

Riders are reminded to request a free transfer slip upon boarding, which will be valid for up to 60 minutes.

BurbankBus will continue to be free for riders who have one of the following:

• Metro EZ Transit Pass

• Any valid Metrolink ticket or pass

• Burbank Senior Activity Card

• Access Rider ID Card/TAP Card

Up to two children under age 5 may travel for free with each fare-paying passenger.

BurbankBus offers three local routes that provide easy access to employment hubs and convenient connections to local amenities and regional transportation services. In addition to local routes, BurbankBus offers direct, curb-to-curb transportation services to any destination within the city for Burbank’s senior and disabled residents.

For more information about BurbankBus or BurbankBus Senior & Disabled Transit, call (818) 246-4258, or visit burbankbus.org.