LCE Learns About Schools Around the Globe

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.
Photos by Chris Sutton
Outlook Valley Sun
While studying the Earth and making a map of it, the 2nd-graders in Mandy Redfern’s class at La Cañada Elementary School took it a step further and researched schools in various countries.
The students wrote a report about each school. Then, the class even compared LCE with what they learned about the international schools, finding some differences and many more similarities.
