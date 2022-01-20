LCE Learns About Schools Around the Globe

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

While studying the Earth and making a map of it, the 2nd-graders in Mandy Redfern’s class at La Cañada Elementary School took it a step further and researched schools in various countries.

The students wrote a report about each school. Then, the class even compared LCE with what they learned about the international schools, finding some differences and many more similarities.