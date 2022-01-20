Library Offers Assistance to Job Seekers

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Job seekers and those looking to improve their career skills or explore new paths have access to a new set of free online resources through the Burbank Public Library.

These resources are made possible thanks to the award of American Rescue Plan Act funds by the California State Library to provide libraries across the state access to online job training, skill building, academic and vocational exam prep, and professional development in multiple languages and for a variety of skill levels.

“Many members of our community are looking to improve their career choices and prospects coming out of the difficulties of the past two years,” said Burbank Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman. “Along with our Burbank Employment Connection service and existing collection and programs, this suite of online resources enhances our ability to support local economic recovery and help residents improve their prospects to obtain quality jobs in our local industries.”

Free workforce and skill development online resources available with a Burbank Public Library card include:

• LinkedIn Learning: courses and training in technical and general subjects, ranging from brief videos to comprehensive preparation for certifications

• Coursera: a selection of courses developed by accredited universities, with a focus on digital media, technology and workforce skills

• Skillshare: video-based courses focused on creative industries, digital media and entrepreneurship

• JobNow, LearningExpress Library and Peterson’s Test and Career Prep: resources to help determine career aptitudes, practice civil service and other exams, apply for jobs and prepare for interviews. JobNow offers one-on-one coaching

• Northstar Digital Literacy: beginner computer and technology training

• GetSetUp: lifelong learning and skill-building aimed at older adults

Those without a Burbank Public Library card can get immediate access by applying for an eCard at burbanklibrary.org.