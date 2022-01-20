PCY Finds Out the Power of Friendship

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The strength of friendship was felt by the 3rd-graders in Mickie Block’s class at Paradise Elementary School, as they read “Amos and Boris.”



Amos is a mouse that goes off on a journey riding through the ocean in a boat he built. When he gets lost at sea after his boat tips over, he is saved and brought to shore by Boris, a whale.

Writing in first person, as if they were Amos, the students wrote a message for help and put it in a bottle.

Once saved by Boris, they wrote a thank you note to him, saying they will be loyal friends forever.

Later in the story, Amos saves Boris, who had washed ashore and couldn’t get back into the water, by getting two elephants to push him back to the ocean.

Even though the friends had to eventually say their goodbyes, their friendship remained very special.