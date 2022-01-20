PCY Students Play Badminton With Teacher

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

The 5th-graders in Rob Hayek’s class at Paradise Canyon Elementary School were up for the challenge and the fun of badminton.

The students took turns to play in pairs against Hayek, having him running all over the court as they rallied.

But their teacher did not miss. Instead, he continued to score points among the sound of his class cheering him on.