Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Tornados, Nitros, Falcons Ready to Compete

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

Hoover High School’s varsity basketball team had been idle since falling at Pasadena, 78-45, in Pacific League action on Dec. 15.
Hoover’s athletic director and head basketball coach, Jack Van Patten, confirmed that the Tornados (3-8 overall record, 0-4 in league) hosted Burbank yesterday in its first game in nearly a month; the result was unavailable by the News-Press deadline.
Hoover is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons recently competed in the South Pasadena SoCal Christmas Classic Gold Division and defeated Granada Hills’ Kennedy, 61-55, in the opening round on Dec. 27. Unfortunately, CVHS only played one game at the tournament due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The first-place Falcons own a 4-0 league record (12-2 overall) and are scheduled to visit Hoover High on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since falling to visiting Pasadena’s John Muir, 53-45, in a Pacific League game on Jan. 4.
Glendale (7-9 overall, 1-4 in league) is scheduled to resume league action by hosting Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.