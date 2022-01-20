Tornados, Nitros, Falcons Ready to Compete

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover High School’s varsity basketball team had been idle since falling at Pasadena, 78-45, in Pacific League action on Dec. 15.

Hoover’s athletic director and head basketball coach, Jack Van Patten, confirmed that the Tornados (3-8 overall record, 0-4 in league) hosted Burbank yesterday in its first game in nearly a month; the result was unavailable by the News-Press deadline.

Hoover is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons recently competed in the South Pasadena SoCal Christmas Classic Gold Division and defeated Granada Hills’ Kennedy, 61-55, in the opening round on Dec. 27. Unfortunately, CVHS only played one game at the tournament due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The first-place Falcons own a 4-0 league record (12-2 overall) and are scheduled to visit Hoover High on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since falling to visiting Pasadena’s John Muir, 53-45, in a Pacific League game on Jan. 4.

Glendale (7-9 overall, 1-4 in league) is scheduled to resume league action by hosting Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.