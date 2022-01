First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

Parents and La Cañada Unified School District staff recently stepped up to package COVID antigen test kits.

For two days, the masked and gloved volunteer production line packaged about 2,000 kits.

The kits were distributed in a drive-up event, to parents for their students as well as district staff.