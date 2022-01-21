Falcons Edge Burbank in Double Overtime, 15-14

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

After being idle for over a month, the Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team opened Pacific League action by edging visiting Burbank High in double overtime, 15-14, on Thursday. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

The Falcons (7-3 overall, 1-0 in league) are scheduled to visit Hoover for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados hosted Pasadena’s John Muir for their Pacific League home opener and won a close game, 8-7, on Tuesday. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Hoover (7-2 overall, 3-0 in league) is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros opened Pacific League play by edging visiting Burbank, 6-5, on Tuesday. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Glendale (12-7 overall, 1-0 in league) is scheduled to host John Muir High of Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m.