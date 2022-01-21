Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Nitros, Falcons, Tornados Returning to Action

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team has been idle since routing John Muir High of Pasadena, 7-1, in a Pacific League match on Jan. 4.
The Nitros (9-4-1 overall record, 4-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain undefeated in league when they travel to Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since shutting out Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Dec. 16.
Undefeated Crescenta Valley (4-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 in league) play at Arcadia in a league game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados have been idle since earning a 3-0 Pacific League victory at Pasadena on Dec. 16.
Hoover (3-1-1 overall, 2-1-1 in league) is scheduled to resume action by hosting Burbank High on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.