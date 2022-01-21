Nitros, Falcons, Tornados Returning to Action

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team has been idle since routing John Muir High of Pasadena, 7-1, in a Pacific League match on Jan. 4.

The Nitros (9-4-1 overall record, 4-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain undefeated in league when they travel to Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since shutting out Burbank, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Dec. 16.

Undefeated Crescenta Valley (4-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 in league) play at Arcadia in a league game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados have been idle since earning a 3-0 Pacific League victory at Pasadena on Dec. 16.

Hoover (3-1-1 overall, 2-1-1 in league) is scheduled to resume action by hosting Burbank High on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.