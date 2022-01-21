Normal Forgetfulness Versus Concerning Cognitive Decline

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Content provided by Sage Glendale Senior Living

Have you forgotten where you placed your car keys? Your checkbook? How about forgetting where you parked your car at the shopping mall? These are all considered normal forgetfulness.

Forgetting what the car keys are for, how to write a check or whether or not you drove to the mall, could be signs of a more serious cognitive decline. Forgetfulness that impairs our judgement and decisions, or interferes with our ability to perform routine daily tasks, may indicate a need to seek your physician’s involvement, diagnosis and next steps.

