Methodist Pastor to Preach on Jesus’ Call for Justice

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

On Sunday, Pastor Karin Ellis of La Cañada United Methodist Church preaches virtually “Empowered by the Holy Spirit” about Jesus preaching in his hometown and calling for justice for all people.

Ellis will explore how people, empowered by the Spirit, can help to bring about justice for everyone. In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness month, she discusses how one way to seek “justice for all” is by fighting against human trafficking and slavery.

Note that for the remainder of January, LCUMC will only be worshiping online in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible. Worship can be viewed on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. on the church’s website lcumc.com and on its Facebook page under La Cañada United Methodist Church.

Join LCUMC on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. for its new study on the book, “Freeing Jesus,” by Diana Butler Bass. In this class, participants are asked to consider how Jesus can grow with them and help them through life’s challenges in several capacities: as Friend, Teacher, Savior, Lord, Way and Presence.

All are welcome and can join the class at any time. For Zoom details, email the church at 4lcumc@gmail.com to receive the link. For more info about LCUMC’s virtual activities go to lcumc.com or phone the office at (818) 790-3605.