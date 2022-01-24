Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Police Department

A 20-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse, felony evading and probation violation after allegedly taking a woman’s purse while she sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Colorado Street and Glendale Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The victim was injured as she attempted to repel the alleged robber, and the suspect reportedly led Glendale police on a surface street pursuit afterward, running red lights and stop signs and driving in excess of 50 mph. The man was apprehended after abandoning his vehicle in a yard in the 600 block of West Lexington Boulevard, police said.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

A resident in the 2400 block of Florencita Drive in La Crescenta reported that an unknown man began contacting him on WhatsApp on Friday, Jan. 14, demanding payments of money under threat of killing and harming family members in the victim’s home country.

—

Jewelry and boxes containing miscellaneous personal paperwork were reported stolen from a home in the 4100 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose sometime between noon Thursday, Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The intruders cut through multiple padlocks and kicked in a locked closet door to burglarize the property.

—

A large amount of audio equipment — including sound mixers, speakers and amplifiers — was reported stolen from a storage unit in the 4400 block of Cloud Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized sometime between 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The intruder would have needed the correct security code to access the property without tripping an alarm.

—

A set of firefighter turnout gear, a lunch box and a medical bag containing various medical supplies were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose sometime between 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The thief smashed through the front passenger side window to burglarize the vehicle.

—

Two children’s bicycles were reported stolen from where they were left propped against a tree in a church parking lot in the 4500 block of Raymond Avenue in La Crescenta sometime from 4:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The children and a parent were playing nearby in front of the church.

—

A wallet containing numerous credit and debit cards, in addition to money, a driver’s license and other cards, was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway of a home in the 3100 block of Brookhill Street in La Crescenta sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, and 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The cards were later used for numerous fraudulent transactions at stores in Burbank and Pacoima. A microphone and tripod were also stolen from the vehicle.

—

Forty metal door keys were reported stolen from an unlocked Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked in the 3100 block of Brookhill Street in La Crescenta sometime from 1 a.m.-5:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.