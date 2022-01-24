Spartans, Flintridge Prep, FSHA Set for League Action

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team has been idle since its 47-10 route over visiting Blair High of Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League game on Jan. 10.

The Spartans (8-3 overall record, 1-0 in league), ranked No. 18 in the CIF-SS Division 3AA, are scheduled to host powerful South Pasadena (15-1 overall record, 2-0 in league) in a critical matchup between two of the Rio Hondo League’s top teams. South Pasadena is ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 2A.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves returned to action for the first time in three weeks and won a rivalry game over Pasadena’s Poly, 54-46, on Tuesday as junior Ashley Chea posted a game-high 35 points and eight rebounds.

“It’s a big rivalry game and we actually talked about that a lot with this team because there are several players that don’t know that because we are such a young team and last year with COVID, we didn’t play Poly,” Flintridge Prep’s co-head coach Jayme Kiyomura-Chan said. “We told them, ‘It doesn’t matter if we are 10-0 or 0-10, and vice versa for Poly, this is always going to be our rivalry now and when you are gone.’”

Flintridge Prep extended its school-record league win streak to 71 games despite learning just hours before tip-off that star sophomore Maddie Chiu was out for the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in her back.

“It was an extremely emotional day for our girls,” Kiyomura-Chan said. “She’s on six weeks of strict no activity. I think learning that just hours before our game was a little daunting to our team.”

Sophomore Kassidy Huie and freshman Gigi Mastras had seven and four boards, respectively, scoring six points each. Sophomore Maddi Huie had three points and four rebounds, senior Riley Haus registered two points and 10 rebounds, and senior Amadi Weser scored two points.

Flintridge Prep (6-0 league record, 12-4 overall) earned two victories in one night as it learned its upcoming contest on Thursday, Jan. 20, was forfeited by Pasadena’s Westridge School. Unceremoniously, the Wolves notched their 72nd consecutive league victory.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to visit Arcadia’s Rio Hondo Prep this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs opened the week with a Sunshine League victory over visiting Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart, 40-29, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as senior Faith Ellis and freshman Ava Nawrocki posted 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Senior Isabella Cao and junior Meghan Garrity each scored six points while sophomore Isabelle Risha added four points.

Last week, FSHA (9-6 overall, 2-1 in league) fell at Woodland Hills’ Louisville in a league game on Thursday, Jan. 13. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.