LCFEF Honors Melillo With Service Award

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to raising money in support of the public schools, will honor LCF resident Billie Melillo with the prestigious Spirit of Outstanding Service Award at the 29th annual LCFEF Gala on March 26.

Melillo has been volunteering her time and skills for the betterment of local schools and community since she moved to La Cañada Flintridge. Melillo and her husband have consistently been at the helm of various parent volunteer efforts and, in addition, they have donated generously over the years to show support of LCUSD schools. They have four children, Cameron, Audrey, Colin and Spencer, all of whom have recently graduated from LCHS.

Melillo has held many positions at her children’s elementary school, including PTA executive board member, PCY room rep, 6th grade events chair, reflections program chair, Blue Ribbon School application committee member, along with many other volunteer positions throughout LCUSD. She is currently in her third year at LCE as the library coordinator.

Melillo will be honored at the Millennium Biltmore in Los Angeles on March 26 at the LCFEF’s annual gala. Guests will enjoy live music, a dinner and hosted cocktails while bidding on the many auction lots generously donated by community members. For tickets or to donate auction items, contact the Educational Foundation at admin@lcfef.org for more information.