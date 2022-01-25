LCHS to Face South Pasadena in Showdown Friday

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team has been idle since its dominant 79-39 victory over visiting Pasadena Blair in a Rio Hondo League game on Jan. 10.

The Spartans, ranked No. 5 CIF-SS Division 3A with an 11-5 overall record (1-0 in league), are scheduled to host No. 6-ranked South Pasadena (11-4 overall, 2-0 in league) in a critical matchup between two of the league’s top teams this Friday at 7 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights won five games in a six-day span, including their most recent 65-58 victory over Gardena Serra at the South Pasadena High MLK Day Showdown on Monday, Jan. 17.

Senior point guard Jake Goldberg was incredibly efficient, amassing 19 points on 11 of 12 (92%) field goal attempts, including a team-high three 3-pointers. Senior shooting guard Buckley DeJardin posted a team-high 20 points while junior point guard Luke McGrath added 11 points and four rebounds. Junior guard Jackson Mosley added seven points with a team-high five assists while senior small forward Brandin Dantzler had six points, four assists and two steals. Senior small forward Myron Longhurst ended with two points.

SFHS (16-3 overall, 3-1 in league) won its fourth game in as many days when it defeated Van Nuys’ Grant, 58-50, at the L.A. Court Report Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 15. DeJardin posted his third double-double in as many games with 13 points and a team-leading 13 boards, while Goldberg poured in a team-high 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Mosley and junior guard Devon Domingo scored nine points each, while the former added six rebounds and five assists. Dantzler registered six points, eight rebounds and four assists, and McGrath ended with six points.

St. Francis hosted Chaminade and won a competitive Mission League matchup, 54-48, on Friday, Jan. 14, as three Golden Knights recorded double-digit points. DeJardin registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Goldberg added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Dantzler had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Knights traveled to Los Angeles’ Windward for a nonleague game and won 75-61 on Thursday, Jan. 13. DeJardin led St. Francis with a team-high 29 points, 17 boards and four steals. Meanwhile, Goldberg poured in a second-best 25 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

After opening Mission League action by falling at Loyola High of Los Angeles, the Golden Knights bounced back and won their first league game at Encino’s Crespi, 55-45, on Wednesday, Jan. 12. St. Francis was led by DeJardin and Goldberg, who scored 20 and 13 points, respectively.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to host Sherman Oaks’ Notre Dame in a league matchup on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves have been idle since competing in the SoCal Christmas Classic at South Pasadena High School the last week of December.

Flintridge Prep (8-8 overall, 1-0 in league) was scheduled to resume Prep League action at Pasadena’s Poly on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but the rivalry game was canceled, according to Poly’s assistant athletic director Thomas Sale.

The Wolves are scheduled to return to action at Arcadia’s Rio Hondo Prep for a league game on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.