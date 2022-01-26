Bears Beat Pasadena; Burbank Falls to Glendale

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Junior goalie Layla Hoyo posted three saves as the John Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team blanked host Pasadena, 2-0, in a Pacific League game on Wednesday.

Sophomore Nadia Aguilar scored both goals while senior Megan Schmidt added one assist.

JBHS head coach Brady Riggs credited senior captain Katie Sinardi and Charlotte Sanchez for anchoring the defense.

The third-place Bears (5-1 league record, 5-5 overall) will attempt to climb in the league standings when they host Arcadia for an important Pacific League match on Tuesday, Jan. 25. A victory over the league-leading Apaches would send Burroughs into a two-way tie for second place to close out its season.

BURBANK

The Bulldogs opened the week by falling at Glendale, 5-1, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Emma Batista scored Burbank’s lone goal.

The Bulldogs (1-6 league record, 1-9 overall) were scheduled to host Glendale in a rematch on Thursday, Jan. 20; however, Burbank High’s Athletic Director Patrick McMenamin announced on Twitter that the game was canceled.