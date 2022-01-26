Casillas, Tarvirdi Help Bulldogs Dominate Hoover

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank High School varsity girls’ basketball team routed host Hoover High, 55-25, in a Pacific League matchup last Friday as three Bulldogs scored in double digits.

Junior Karen Casillas scored a team-high 14 points, senior Alle Tarvirdi posted 12 points, senior Tabitha Cruz added 10 points, and senior Emily Megerdichian had six points on two 3-pointers.

Junior Heghine Grigoryan and sophomore Nikaela Damasen each scored three points, senior Nadia Valenzuela, junior Rheanna O’Campo and freshman Lauren Navarro finished with two points apiece, and senior Christina Ohanians made a free throw.

Captain Paola Gorgeiz scored every basket for the Tornados in the losing effort, pouring in a game-high 25 points.

Burbank (4-2 league record, 9-7 overall), the No. 14-ranked CIF Southern Section Division 3A team, is scheduled to visit Glendale for a league game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

BURROUGHS

The Bears were edged by visiting Valencia West Ranch, 45-43, in a nonleague game on Martin Luther King Day. Junior Izzy Roderick posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards while senior Noor Fahs had eight points and nine rebounds.

Last weekend, Burroughs traveled to Los Angeles’ Yeshiva High for a nonleague game and coasted to a 52-26 victory on Saturday, Jan. 15. Freshman Mariam Fahs registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Skylar Cafferty added a team-high 17 points and five boards. Roderick finished with six points and nine rebounds.

The Bears previously matched up with Yeshiva twice and beat them by scores of 66-62 and 47-30.

Burroughs (17-5 overall, 4-1 in league) is ranked No. 17 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA.