LCHS, FSHA Notch League Victories

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ soccer team shut out visiting Monrovia, 3-0, in a Rio Hondo League match on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Forward Samantha Neumeier, defender Hanan Phillips and midfielder Natalia Fusco each scored once. Meanwhile, goalie Montana La Barge registered three saves to earn the shutout win.

The Spartans (6-1-2 overall, 1-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain unbeaten in league play when they visit South Pasadena (2-3-3 overall, 1-1-2 in league) this Friday at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs defeated visiting Mission Hills’ Alemany, 4-1, in a Mission League match on Saturday, Jan. 15, as freshman Julia Vazquez led with two goals and one assist. Junior Annamaria Vazquez and sophomore Sachiko Kaneko-Grun each scored once while senior Lainee Irribarren and junior Erika Caballero had one assist each. Goalie Morgan Birkett recorded nine saves.

FSHA (4-4-1 overall, 2-1 in league) edged host Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart, 2-1, in a league game on Thursday, Jan. 13. Annamaria Vazquez scored the deciding goal on a penalty kick in the second half, while senior Kelley Timmerman’s first-half goal initially tied the match, 1-1. Senior goalie Olivia Ocon tallied 12 saves.

FSHA is scheduled to visit Alemany for a league rematch this Friday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The undefeated Wolves, which entered this week with a 7-0-2 overall record), hosted Chadwick of the Palos Verdes Peninsula yesterday. The result was unavailable by the Outlook Valley Sun’s press deadline.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to host Pasadena’s Westridge School on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:15 p.m.