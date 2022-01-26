Local Athletes Qualify for Winter Championships

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Two seniors from Burbank High School recently shined in the second Simi Valley High School All-Comers Meet and earned a spot to participate in an upcoming prestigious track and field competition.

Jack Sapyta and Sebastian Ottosson each ran in three events that featured dozens of athletes from schools throughout Los Angeles County and posted respectable finishes to qualify for the California Winter Championships at Arcadia High School on Jan. 29.

Sapyta tied for fourth place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds (a personal record) and added another top-four finish in the 150-meter run, in which he posted a time of 16.85. The standout senior also placed fourth in the 300-meter event with a time of 35.90 (PR).

Ottosson wasn’t far behind in the 60-meter with a time of 7.30 (PR), which was good for 11th place. He finished the 150-meter race in 17.18 (PR) for ninth place and was fifth in the 300 with a time of 36.42 (PR).