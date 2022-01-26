Spartans Improve Rio Hondo League Record to 3-1

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School girls’ varsity water polo team defeated host Blair High of Pasadena, 15-9, in a Rio Hondo League game on Tuesday.

Alexis Calix, Jenna Ku, Kadyn Day, Shereen Emadi, Thea Stefan and Anna Fogarty each scored two goals for LCHS. Meanwhile, teammates Didi Reifsnyder-Smith, Kylie Ku and Annabelle Hsieh each added one goal.

The Spartans (5-6 overall record, 3-1 in league) shut down visiting San Marino High, 19-11, in a Rio Hondo League battle last Thursday, Jan. 11. Day scored a team-high six goals in the first three quarters, while Calix and Stefan each had four goals. Emadi scored twice, while Claire Lin, Molly Anderson and Kaley Schmidt each added one goal.

La Cañada previously lost a nonleague game at Downey, 11-8, while also falling to visiting Temple City, 11-9, in a close league game on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The Spartans are scheduled to visit Temple City for a league game on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

For the first time in 11 years, the Wolves defeated rival Pasadena’s Poly, 19-14, in a Prep League game on Friday, Jan. 14.

Flintridge Prep (7-10 overall, 3-1 in league) last beat the Panthers, 11-9, during the 2010-11 season, according to Poly’s Thomas Sale, assistant athletic director.

“Any rivalry game is amazing to win. All of the kids have been talking about this game,” Flintridge Prep’s assistant coach Edin Memisevic said. “It’s always good to beat your crosstown rivals. Poly has had us the last [decade] so it feels good to give them a loss finally.”

The rivalry matchup did not disappoint as both teams clashed to maintain control of the lead. The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle that saw six lead changes and five ties. The match turned into a one-on-one contest to open the second quarter as Flintridge Prep’s Emily Battaglia and Poly’s Liz Fogassa traded four goals each in the first four minutes. Battaglia finished with a team-high five goals.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Flintridge Prep’s Nico Seaver scored back-to-back goals to give the Wolves a 14-12 lead heading into the last quarter. She finished with three goals after adding one in the first half.

The final quarter was Flintridge Prep’s best defensive performance of the afternoon while outscoring Poly 4-2 to secure the victory. Dahlia Kamins recorded five saves for the Wolves.

Flintridge Prep captain Elise Desjalais posted a game-high six steals, four goals and two assists, while teammate Alexandra Thein added two steals, two assists and two goals.

“Elise and Alex are very important for the foundation of our team this year,” Memisevic said. “Alex is always aware defensively and Elise is the vocal one keeping everyone in order. They just make our lives easier as coaches. They are seasoned veterans and keep the team in check.”

Wolves Victoria Barry scored two goals while teammates Naomi Cohens and Kateline Kinne each had one.

Flintridge Prep is scheduled to host Pasadena’s Westridge School in a league match on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs dominated at Los Angeles’ Marymount High and won a Mission League matchup, 16-4, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Freshman Marisol Cowles outscored Marymount with a game-high 10 goals while junior goalie Natalia de Kansky tallied eight saves in the cage. Freshman Katherine Dolan added three goals, junior Audrey Lawlor tallied two goals and senior Riley Peterson had one goal.

After dropping its first two league games to open the new year, FSHA (8-2 overall, 0-2 in league) bounced back and logged a 10-7 nonleague victory at Glendale’s Hoover High on Friday, Jan. 14. Cowles scored a team-high six goals, while Lawlor and Dolan each added two. de Kansky registered eight saves and four assists.

Despite a close match, FSHA fell at Los Angeles’ Marlborough, 12-10, in its second league game on Wednesday, Jan. 12. de Kansky amassed 15 saves while Cowles led the offense with a team-high four goals. Junior Kaitlyn Beltz, Lawlor and Dolan each scored twice.

The Tologs are scheduled to visit Studio City’s Harvard-Westlake for a nonleague matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m.