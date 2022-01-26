Spartans, St. Francis Earn Shutout Victories

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Freshman Harrison Chant led La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team with a hat trick as the Spartans cruised to a 12-0 shutout victory over visiting San Marino High in a Rio Hondo League game last Friday.

Seniors Tyler Na-Nakornpanom and Jason Shibata each added two goals in the blowout victory while senior Alec Sodonis, senior Christopher Boghossian, senior Ethan Godby, junior Royce Xiao and sophomore Jamie Saunders also joined the fun by each scoring one goal.

Senior goalie Nicholas Boghossian tallied four saves while freshman keeper River Wokosin made his varsity debut.

Earlier in the week, La Cañada (4-7-5 overall record, 1-0-2 in league) visited Monrovia for a league matchup and tied 1-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Godby notched the lone goal for the Spartans to avoid their first league loss this season.

La Cañada is scheduled to host South Pasadena in a league rematch this Friday at 3:30 p.m. The last matchup between the Spartans and the Tigers in early January resulted in a 3-3 tie.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights opened the week by shutting out visiting Mission Hills’ Alemany, 2-0, in a Mission League contest on Monday, Jan. 17.

Senior goalie Ryan Guzman registered a clean sheet with four saves en route to earning a shutout victory. Sophomore Michael McCarthy opened the scoring for the Golden Knights while senior Derik Stepanians notched the second goal on an assist from senior Julian Carrillo.

Over the weekend, St. Francis tied visiting rival Loyola High of Los Angeles, 2-2, in a league match on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Golden Knights (4-0-1 in league, 10-1-1 overall), who are in sole possession of first place in the league standings, saw junior Giovanni Nieves and senior Tyler Mallet each score goals while Guzman had five saves to help St. Francis remain unbeaten in league play.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to host Sherman Oaks’ Notre Dame for a league match this Friday at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves have been idle since falling to Eagle Rock, 1-0, on Dec. 29. Flintridge Prep (5-4-3 overall) is scheduled to visit Pasadena’s Poly for a rivalry league matchup this Friday at 3:30 p.m.