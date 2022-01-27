Bears Win Back-to-Back; Bulldogs Fall in Overtime

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The John Burroughs High School varsity girls’ water polo team won its second game in as many days when it defeated visiting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 16-8, in a Pacific League matchup on Wednesday.

Seniors Makenna Palamara, Nancy Baylor and Clarissa Robles each contributed four goals while junior goalie Mindy Hernandez added six saves.

The previous day, the Bears (7-6 overall record, 2-1 in league) crushed visiting Pasadena in a league game, 23-5. Palamara and Baylor each scored eight goals, while Hernandez tallied nine saves. Robles registered four goals, senior Kelly Volpe had two goals and junior Isabella Medina scored once.

Last weekend, Burroughs competed in the seventh annual Lady Brahmas Winter Classic Varsity Tournament, playing in four games over two days on Jan. 14-15.

In their first game, the Bears opened the tournament by recording a 13-5 victory over Garden Grove Pacifica. Baylor scored a game-high six goals, Palamara added four goals and Hernandez had six saves.

Later that evening, Burroughs faced Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian and lost a close battle, 13-11. Robles, Baylor and senior Kelly Long each posted three goals while Medina and Palamara each scored once.

The Bears faced Santa Fe Christian to open their second day of tournament play and lost, 13-5. Burroughs added another close lose later that afternoon, falling to Corona Santiago, 13-11, before finishing with a 12-10 victory over La Habra. No individual statistics were reported for Saturday’s contests.

The Bears are scheduled to host John Muir High of Pasadena in a league game on Monday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

BURBANK

Burbank (8-9 overall, 1-3 in league) suffered back-to-back overtime losses as the Bulldogs, including a 6-4 setback at Arcadia in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. They had previously lost to Crescenta Valley in overtime, 15-14, on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Julie Kim scored two goals while Valentina Angel and Vana Matevosian each scored once.

Burbank is scheduled to visit Pasadena in a league game on Monday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m.