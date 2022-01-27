LCF Seeks Age-Friendly Project Team Members

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The City Council of La Cañada Flintridge recently adopted a resolution demonstrating the city’s commitment to becoming a more age-inclusive community and joining AARP’s Age-Friendly Program.

As part of this initiative, the city is looking to form an Age-Friendly Community Project Team to assist in developing a five-year Master Plan. The team will meet regularly to discuss various pillars of livability and develop action items to be included in the Master Plan for the City Council’s consideration and adoption. In addition, the team will actively reach out to the community for their input as the plan is developed.

“Members of this project team will play a vital role in putting forward initiatives to make our community more age-friendly,” said Mayor Terry Walker. “Serving on a group such as this is an engaging and rewarding way to make a difference in the city.”

Those interested may email an application to Arabo Parseghian at aparseghian@lcf.ca.gov by Jan. 30. For more information, contact Parseghian.