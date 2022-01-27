LCFEF ‘Roars’ Back With Spring ’22 Gala

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation is “roaring back” in support of local schools at a 1920s-inspired party, inviting the community to join its 29th Gala on March 26 at the Millennium Biltmore in Los Angeles.

Ticket sales to the lively “Roaring Back to the ‘20s” event begin Jan. 24, with ballroom capacity limited to approximately 350 guests. The gala will revitalize the largest fundraiser of the year for La Cañada public schools after a two-year hiatus. Private balconies, located on a second floor of the event space, for parties of four or eight, and current public health COVID-19 protocols for gatherings will be in effect. To ensure your seat at the event, underwriting packages are now available.

LCFEF will also present a silent auction with more than 700 items for bid. To donate items to the auction, email gifts@lcfef.org, or drop off items to the foundation office at 4490 Cornishon Ave., Room 211, in La Cañada Flintridge. LCFEF is accepting donation items, including restaurant delivery gift cards, electronics, family games, kitchen appliances and toys for a great cause — LCFEF children. In-kind donations will count toward the per-family annual giving ask of $3,000.

The formal-themed gala will honor Billie Melillo, with LCFEF’s Spirit of Outstanding Service Award for her many years of continued service to our schools and community.

For more information on the event, visit lcfef.org, call (818) 952-4268, or email admin@lcfef.org.