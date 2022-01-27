LCPC Offers COVID-19 PCR Testing on Friday

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

As a service to its congregation and residents of the Foothill communities, La Cañada Presbyterian Church will offer COVID-19 testing every Friday for the month of January at 9 a.m.–noon in the patio outside of LCPC’s Fellowship Hall.

The church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, California 91011.

Testing will be administered by Breakthrough Genomics’ laboratory staff through the use of PCR saliva tests, which are both non-invasive and among the most accurate and sensitive COVID-19 tests.

Test results will be provided confidentially to each person by email within 24 hours.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing at a testing site. An insured person can get a COVID-19 test when needed by any provider, in or out of their health plan network, at no cost, and the cost of the test for the uninsured is covered through government funding.

Although pre-registration is not required, doing so will expedite the process. To pre-register, visit lacanadapc.org.

“The LCPC family is committed to being healthy and bringing good health to our congregation, families, friends, and neighbors,” a church representative said in a statement.

All are invited to worship online on Sunday mornings at live.lacanadapc.org. Visit lacanadapc.org for timely information regarding in-person services.