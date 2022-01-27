Nitros Rout Burbank, 5-1

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team routed visiting Burbank, 5-1, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday afternoon.

Nitros junior Michelle Navarro led the offense with two goals, while senior Leslie Samantha Cruz and junior Mia Alcibar each registered one goal and one assist. Junior Alexa Alvarez finished with a goal, junior Ysabella Sanchez had two assists and sophomore Alyssa Araya logged one assist.



Junior goalkeeper Riley Millward collected a team-high eight saves while splitting cage duties with sophomore Amelia Knur, who added four saves.

Glendale is scheduled to host Pasadena for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons have been idle since defeating Hoover High in a Pacific League game, 1-0, on Jan. 4. Crescenta Valley (5-0 league record, 8-1-1 overall) is scheduled to host Arcadia in a league game on Friday, Jan. 28, at 3:15 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados have been idle since shutting out their third consecutive opponent at Burbank High, 3-0, during a Pacific League match on Jan. 11. Hoover (6-7 overall, 2-4 in league) will look to notch its fourth straight victory by hosting Glendale for a league contest on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.