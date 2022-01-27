Quijada Leads Bears Past Pasadena, 4-1

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team cruised to a 4-1 Pacific League victory at Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon.

Sophomore Dominic Quijada led the Bears by scoring two goals in the first half. Meanwhile, goalie Christian Alfaro logged six saves, including one on a penalty kick in the second half. Teammates Alexander Loera and Mario Herrera each scored one goal in the last half.

The Bears (4-2 league record, 5-4-1 overall) are scheduled to visit Arcadia for a league match on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

BURBANK

The Bulldogs have been idle since falling at intracity rival Burroughs, 2-1, on Jan. 7.

Burbank was scheduled to visit Hoover High for a Pacific League matchup on Thursday, Jan. 20; however, Burbank’s Athletic Director Patrick McMenamin announced on Twitter that the game has been postponed to Feb. 4.

Barring any more postponements, the Bulldogs are scheduled to host Crescenta Valley High for a league game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 p.m.