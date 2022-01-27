Sheriff Hosts Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Event

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with the department’s vehicle theft taskforce, invites residents to attend a Catalytic Converter Etch and Catch event on Jan. 29 from 8 a.m.-noon at Two Strike Park.

This event is a part of a multifaceted strategy that the department has implemented to address the uptick in catalytic converter thefts occurring across Los Angeles County.

All participants will have their catalytic converters etched with a unique identifying number. This etching will act as a theft deterrent. This will also provide law enforcement with valuable information should it be stolen and later located by law enforcement personnel during subsequent investigations.

This event is being provided at no cost to participants. Reservations will be required and can be made through Eventbrite, where participants can sign up for a specific time frame. Arrive on time to your scheduled appointment.

To sign up, visit eventbrite.com/e/crescenta-valley-sheriffs-station-to-host-catalytic-converter-etch-event-tickets-244603986107.

Two Strike Park is located at 5107 Rosemont Ave., La Crescenta. For those with questions, call Sgt. John Gilbert at (818) 236-4027.