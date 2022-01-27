Tornados, Falcons Fall in League Contests

First published in the Jan. 22 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team traveled to Burbank Burroughs High and lost a Pacific League game, 16-8, on Wednesday.

Despite a strong start in the first half, fouls got the best of the Falcons (9-7 overall record, 2-1 league) as the Bears turned the tide in the second half.

CVHS junior Albany Lansang posted two goals and three steals while junior Sydney Lansang added two goals. Senior captain Kyra Freemon and senior AJ Troop each scored once and registered a block, while senior captain Makayla Graham tallied one goal. Sophomore goalie Miranda Graham finished with 12 saves and two steals.

Last weekend, Crescenta Valley competed in the Diamond Bar tournament and won one of its four games. In their final matchup on Jan. 15, the Falcons defeated Fullerton, 10-5, as goalie Miranda Graham registered 14 saves. Albany Lansang and Makayla Graham led the offense with three goals each, while the latter added three steals. Sydney Lansang scored twice while Troop and Freemon each had one goal.

CVHS head coach Amber Dien said it was a significant victory for the Falcons, as they “wanted to show them how much [they] had improved” since falling in a previous tournament matchup, 13-9.

Earlier that day, Crescenta Valley fell to a very physical Birmingham of Lake Balboa, 16-11. The Falcons communicated well, but Dien said they struggled to put away shots at times.

On the first day of tournament play, CVHS lost to San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo, 16-3, after opening the tournament with a 15-5 loss to Whittier’s La Serna.

Crescenta Valley is scheduled to visit Glendale for a league game on Monday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados concluded last week by falling to visiting La Cañada’s Flintridge Sacred Heart, 10-7, in a nonleague game on Friday, Jan. 14.

The day before, the Tornados (4-0 league record, 8-3 overall) traveled to Pasadena and won a high-scoring Pacific League contest, 24-21, on Thursday, Jan. 13. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Hoover is scheduled to visit Glendale for a league matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 3:30 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since edging Burbank, 6-5, in a Pacific League matchup on Jan. 11. Glendale (12-7 overall record, 1-0 in league) is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley for a league game on Monday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m.